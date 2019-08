A silent auction of a painting is set to raise money for north-east charities.

The Bailies of Bennachie are hosting the auction of a painting entitled Bennachie Harvest.

The money will be split between the RAF Benevolent Fund, The Bailies of Bennachie and The Bennachie Centre Trust.

The painting is currently on display at the Bennachie Visitor Centre as part of an exhibition.

Those hoping to bid can do so by emailing publications@bailiesofbennachie.co.uk by September 3.