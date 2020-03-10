‘Significant’ plans for transformation in Aberdeen move forward

Aberdeen City Council will submit a planning application for a major city infrastructure project next week.

The local authority is to submit its proposals for the Berryden Corridor improvement project.

It follows public consultation events held in recent months, including an exhibition held at the Sainsbury’s supermarket.

And an accompanying online version of the exhibition attracted more than 1,500 interactions from members of the public.

The council says it will improve the efficiency of the road, cycleway and pavement network in the area, reducing journey times and relieving congestion.

Aberdeen City Council transport spokeswoman Sandra Macdonald said: “This is a significant development for the Berryden Corridor improvement project and is to be welcomed.

“The new road layout will improve the efficiency of the road, cycleway and pavement network, relieve congestion and improve infrastructure locally for walking and cycling.

“We’d ask the local community and people who drive or cycle in the area to examine the planning application and take part in the formal process.”

A decision on the plans is expected to be made this year.

The project, if approved, would involve widening the existing road and improving the junctions between Skene Square and Ashgrove Road, while a new section of road would also be constructed between Ashgrove Road and Kittybrewster roundabout.

The local authority says the project is necessary as Berryden Road is currently operating above its capacity.

That has led to significant congestion and delays on the route, particularly at peak times.

Aberdeen City Council said in a statement: “The improved road builds on the benefits gained from the opening of Diamond Bridge, which has about 12,000 vehicles going over it daily, relieving congestion at the Bridge of the Don and the Haudagain roundabout, while further improving connections within the city.”

The council owns or controls 80% of the land required for the project, and the process for compulsory purchase of the remaining 100 plots needed is under way, having begun two years ago.

The Berryden Corridor improvement project is one of several major capital projects being carried out by the city council as part of a £1 billion programme of works. It includes Diamond Bridge, the Balmedie-Tipperty section of the AWPR and a link road to the airport, as well as P&J Live, Aberdeen Art Gallery and the Music Hall.

For more information on the project, visit aberdeencity.gov.uk/berrydencorridor