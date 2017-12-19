‘Significant interest’ shown in £2.4 million scheme to help revamp Union Street buildings

A £2.4 million scheme to restore and enhance buildings on Aberdeen’s Union Street has generated “significant interest”, according to the city council.

Aberdeen City Council said it has so far received 12 pre-application forms, which is the first step before the full process.

The five-year Conservation Area Regeneration Scheme (CARS) will provide funding to help make Aberdeen’s famous Granite Mile sparkle.

An Aberdeen City Council spokesman said: “Since the launch of the CARS, Aberdeen City Council has received significant interest from owners, developers and interested stakeholders along the full length of Union Street.

“Early discussions have taken place regarding a number of key buildings that include both external repairs and proposed shopfront improvements.”

The scheme will provide grants to building owners up to 60% of the repair cost and up to 75% for shopfront improvements on Union Street.

Historic Environment Scotland (HES) put forward £1.1m, which was match-funded by the local authority.

A further £500,000 has come from Aberdeen Inspired.

The CARS project officer is currently advising owners on what repairs the grant aid will cover. The scheme encourages work ranging from shopfront improvements to the reinstatement of architectural features.

Aberdeen City Council hopes the project will stimulate significant long-term investment in Union Street by paving the way for occupancy of empty commercial units and upper floors.

The scheme covers the Union Street Conservation Area, which includes Holburn Junction and the Castlegate.

It marks the next step in rejuvenating the thoroughfare under the City Centre Masterplan, a 25-year regeneration programme.

Anyone interested in applying for the scheme should phone project officer Jamie McNamara on 01224 523958 or 07919 691540, or e-mail jmcnamara@aberdeencity.gov.uk