‘Significant improvements’ made at Aberdeen school, say inspectors

Inspectors have said “significant improvements” have been made at an Aberdeen school.

A previous report on Kittybrewster, published by Education Scotland bosses in 2018, rated its attainment levels as “weak” and called for changes.

The document recommended that improvements were made in quality of staffing, management and leadership.

Officials have revisited the primary and its nursery and have now published their report.

They said a new acting head teacher and senior team was appointed at Kittybrewster last May and they “quickly” made changes to the building and its resources.

The Education Scotland report said funding had been used to help pupils’ literacy and numeracy and there was also increased support and involvement from parents.

Inspectors said “good progress” had been made on the monitoring of attainment levels for children by teaching staff.

The report said a new school library had also had a “positive impact” on the youngsters.

It added: “Children we spoke with told us of the new resources they now use to support their reading and writing.

“In particular, the establishment of a new school library is having a positive effect on children’s willingness to read.

“This is having a positive impact on the pace of children’s progress in reading.

“Across the school, children are making satisfactory progress. The majority of children are on track to achieve expected levels of attainment in all aspects of literacy and numeracy.

“While attainment is improving overall, there is still room to improve further to ensure all children achieve their best.”

Education Scotland said they did not expect to return to the school in relation to the report.

It said: “They effectively used funds from the Pupil Equity Fund as part of the Scottish Attainment Challenge to enhance children’s learning experiences and improve a wider range of resources to help children particularly in literacy and numeracy.”

John Wheeler, education operational delivery convener, said: “I am delighted that all the hard work undertaken by our officers, acting head teacher Ross Watson and his team to improve the educational provision and the facilities at Kittybrewster School has been recognised.

“It was particularly heartening to learn that attainment levels have improved and we will continue to work hard to ensure this upward trend.”