‘Significant’ improvements in staff numbers at north-east care home

Bosses at a rural care home have made “significant” improvements to make sure there is enough staff to take care of residents.

Managers at Pitmurchie House, near Torphins, were previously told to make shift planning changes to meet the needs of pensioners living in the facility.

Previous inspections revealed there was a high staff turnover at the home, with too much dependency on agency staff.

However, a Care Inspectorate report has now noted the management team has made “significant progress” in making sure there is a system in place for assessing the support needs of residents.

Training sessions had been organised and rotas planned, with a system developed identifying the roles and responsibilities of each team member.

During the most recent inspection, staff could be seen in the communal areas helping residents.

However, inspectors also noted there were problems with the cleanliness in some parts of the building.

The report said: “The cleanliness of the home, in particular some areas, were malodourous, toilets not being flushed, incorrect disposal of continence products, food debris not being cleared timeously after meals and the incorrect storage of cleaning products.

“We would expect all staff to be accountable for taking forward these improvements, and a system for key areas for improvement to be considered as part of the service development plan.”

The care home was approached for comment.