‘Significant’ delays expected during six weeks of works on major Aberdeen road

One lane of a major Aberdeen road will be shut for more than six weeks.

Auchmill Road will be partially shut from the Haudagain roundabout to the Manor Drive junction from Monday.

Transport Scotland is warning motorists they expect “significant” delays at peak times.

Access to Manor Drive will be restricted with a diversion via Provost Rust Drive and Manor Avenue.

The closure is to allow utility works to take place ahead of work to improve the road network around the Haudagain roundabout.

A Transport Scotland spokesman said: “It is anticipated that this work will cause a significant delay at peak times and we would advise that you allow more time for your journey and consider alternative routes where possible.

“We would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank the public for their patience and continued co-operation.”

Earlier this month we reported designs for the £49.5 million project are being finalised.

A new link road will connect North Anderson Drive and Auchmill Road, bypassing the Haudagain roundabout.

More than 100 properties have already been demolished in the area to make way for the new 500m stretch of dual carriageway.

Farrans Construction was named as contractor late last year, and preparatory work is already under way on the site ahead of an estimated completion date of spring 2021.

