Signalling fault delays north-east train services

Train passengers travelling to and from the north-east are set to experience delays this morning due to a signalling fault.

The issue at Stonehaven is causing disruption to services between Aberdeen and the central belt.

NEW: Our services are being delayed through #Stonehaven, due to a signalling fault in the area. @NetworkRailScot’s engineers are on their way, and due to arrive on-site to investigate in the next 30 minutes. ^CT pic.twitter.com/GcDeoPHDfK — ScotRail (@ScotRail) August 26, 2019

ScotRail engineers are on ther way to the site.

Train services between Edinburgh and Aberdeen, Glasgow and Aberdeen and Montrose and Aberdeen may be delayed or cancelled.

A ScotRail statement said: “Due to a fault with the signalling system between Montrose and Stonehaven disruption is expected until 11:00am.”