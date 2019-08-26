Monday, August 26th 2019 Show Links
Signalling fault delays north-east train services

by Annette Cameron
26/08/2019, 8:43 am
Train passengers travelling to and from the north-east are set to experience delays this morning due to a signalling fault.

The issue at Stonehaven is causing disruption to services between Aberdeen and the central belt.

ScotRail engineers are on ther way to the site.

Train services between Edinburgh and Aberdeen, Glasgow and Aberdeen and Montrose and Aberdeen may be delayed or cancelled.

A ScotRail statement said: “Due to a fault with the signalling system between Montrose and Stonehaven disruption is expected until 11:00am.”

