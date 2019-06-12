Signalling fault delays north-east train services

Train passengers travelling to and from the north-east are set to experience delays this morning due to a signalling fault.

The issue at Carnoustie is causing disruption to services heading to Aberdeen from the central belt.

NEW: @NetworkRailSCOT are dealing with a signalling fault at Carnoustie. Services between Aberdeen-Montrose, Edinburgh-Aberdeen and Glasgow Queen Street-Aberdeen may experience delays and cancellations. ^MF pic.twitter.com/ThqmdxU8t2 — ScotRail (@ScotRail) June 12, 2019

ScotRail engineers are on site to fix the issue, which the firm hopes will be rectified as soon as possible.

Train services between Edinburgh and Aberdeen, Glasgow and Aberdeen and Montrose and Aberdeen may be delayed by up to 15 minutes or revised.