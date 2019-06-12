Wednesday, June 12th 2019 Show Links
Search Menu
News / Local

Signalling fault delays north-east train services

by Ana Da Silva
12/06/2019, 8:37 am
Post Thumbnail
Send us a story

Train passengers travelling to and from the north-east are set to experience delays this morning due to a signalling fault.

The issue at Carnoustie is causing disruption to services heading to Aberdeen from the central belt.

ScotRail engineers are on site to fix the issue, which the firm hopes will be rectified as soon as possible.

Train services between Edinburgh and Aberdeen, Glasgow and Aberdeen and Montrose and Aberdeen may be delayed by up to 15 minutes or revised.

Breaking