Signalling fault causes train delays on Aberdeen line

Aberdeen commuters are facing delays to their train journeys this morning due to a signalling fault.

The issues, at Stonehaven and Laurencekirk, are causing delays on the Montrose to Aberdeen section of the line.

ScotRail has advised the issue will cause trains to be “delayed or revised”.

In a statement on their website, ScotRail said: “We have signalling issues at Stonehaven and Laurencekirk this morning causing delays to our trains between Montrose and Aberdeen.

“Our staff are on site at Laurencekirk working on the fault and will then make their way to Stonehaven, we will keep you informed of their progress.”