Signalling fault causes disruption for Aberdeen train passengers

Passengers travelling to and from Aberdeen by train are experiencing delays and cancellations due to a fault.
ScotRail has said that a fault with the signalling system between Inverurie and Dyce means that train services my be cancelled or revised.
NEW: Our colleagues @NetworkRailSCOT are currently working to fix a problem with the signalling system between #Inverurie & Aberdeen.
While they're doing this, you can use your valid rail ticket/Smartcard on @StagecoachNScot routes 35 & 37 between Aberdeen & Inverness. ^Angus pic.twitter.com/UmUuIs5fDz
— ScotRail (@ScotRail) October 16, 2019
The rail operator has confirmed staff are on site and “working hard” to get services back on schedule.
A statement on their website said: “We are dealing with a signalling issue between Inverurie and Dyce. Our staff are now on site and are working hard to get services back on schedule.
“Disruption is expected until 10:00am.”
The services affected so far
- 6:13am Aberdeen to Inverness is being delayed between Aberdeen and Dyce.
- 7.13am Inverurie to Aberdeen services has been cancelled.
- 7.46am Huntly to Aberdeen service has been cancelled.
In addition to this, the 7:15am Inverness to Aberdeen and the 11.39am Aberdeen to Inverness will be cancelled due to a shortage of train crew.