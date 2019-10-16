Signalling fault causes disruption for Aberdeen train passengers

Passengers travelling to and from Aberdeen by train are experiencing delays and cancellations due to a fault.

ScotRail has said that a fault with the signalling system between Inverurie and Dyce means that train services my be cancelled or revised.

NEW: Our colleagues @NetworkRailSCOT are currently working to fix a problem with the signalling system between #Inverurie & Aberdeen. While they're doing this, you can use your valid rail ticket/Smartcard on @StagecoachNScot routes 35 & 37 between Aberdeen & Inverness. ^Angus pic.twitter.com/UmUuIs5fDz — ScotRail (@ScotRail) October 16, 2019

The rail operator has confirmed staff are on site and “working hard” to get services back on schedule.

A statement on their website said: “We are dealing with a signalling issue between Inverurie and Dyce. Our staff are now on site and are working hard to get services back on schedule.

“Disruption is expected until 10:00am.”

The services affected so far

6:13am Aberdeen to Inverness is being delayed between Aberdeen and Dyce.

7.13am Inverurie to Aberdeen services has been cancelled.

7.46am Huntly to Aberdeen service has been cancelled.

In addition to this, the 7:15am Inverness to Aberdeen and the 11.39am Aberdeen to Inverness will be cancelled due to a shortage of train crew.