Signal fault causing disruption for north-east rail passengers

Rail commuters have been hit with delays this morning due to a signal fault at Huntly.

Services operating between Inverness and Aberdeen are running late by around 15 minutes due to a fault with the signalling system at the Aberdeenshire station.

Network Rail engineers are on route to investigate and repair the issue.

A ScotRail tweet said: “There’s a fault with the signalling system in the Huntly area, it’s causing some delay to our Aberdeen to Inverness services.

June 27, 2020

“Train services running through this station will be delayed by up to 15 minutes.

“Network Rail signalling engineers are on their way to investigate and repair.”

Disruption is expected until around 10am.