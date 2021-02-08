A signal box will begin to be removed this week from a north-east community.

The signal box at Newtonhill is due to be dismantled this month with work starting today, weather permitting, as it is now surplus to requirement.

A £13m project to upgrade the railway line has seen the movement of signal control transferred to Aberdeen, leaving the signalling equipment at sites across the rest of the rail unused.

Previously, the boxes housed levers used to regulate trains on the tracks using signals, and changed the points so that trains could transfer from one track to another.

Work is due to begin at 8am until 5pm today, and will run until February 26.

From February 13 until February 25, there will be works undertaken from 8pm until 9pm as well.

The removal will see the existing signal box demolished, with remediation works to the embankment and surrounding area carried out to ensure no damage is done following the removal of the box.

A Network Rail spokesman said: “The box is no longer required after a £13m project to upgrade the line saw control of signalling transferred to Aberdeen. Given its close proximity to the railway, there is little scope to safely put the building to another use.”

The signal box was decommissioned in April 2019.

There had been no expressions of interests received from community groups to retain the space.

© Ferryhill Railway Heritage Trust

No historic equipment is being lost in the demolition, as volunteers from the Ferryhill Railway Heritage Trust have already stripped it of its contents, after they were gifted the equipment from transport bosses.

Members of the trust hope to use the items, which includes a lever system that once operated the signals, in an exhibition in the future.

Councillor Ian Mollison, who represents the North Kincardine ward, said: “It’s disappointing that this link to our railway history is being lost. However, it is understandable given that it is no longer required and too close to the Aberdeen-Dundee line to be put to another use.

“The signal box would have complemented a new station at Newtonhill, should that go ahead. The reopening of stations south of Aberdeen is being looked at by Nestrans, the north-east transport partnership. This could include Newtonhill and Cove which closed in 1956.

“There used to be sidings at Newtonhill, but they have gone too. Times change and we have to adapt.”