Historic Aberdeen signal box demolished as campaign hits buffers

A historic Aberdeen signal box at the heart of an appeal to save it has now been completely demolished.

The box, which had been in place at Platform 2 of Dyce station since the 1800s, was classed as redundant by Network Rail.

Residents had hoped to save the structure and turn it into a cafe or museum – with options to dismantle and rebuild it at the Grampian Transport Museum in Alford also considered.



Save Dyce Signal Box campaign was launched and councillors also met with Network Rail to try to find an agreement.

Network Rail said it would be “difficult” to put the building into commercial or community use due to its proximity to the track.



A spokesman said: “We have sought to relocate the box by making it available to rail heritage groups across the country but have received no expressions of interest.

“We can’t leave a redundant structure like this standing empty as any deterioration in its condition could impact our ability to safely operate the railway.”

Local councillor Neil MacGregor, who campaigned to save the box, said: “Unfortunately, the Network Rail estimate of maintenance would not realistically allow a voluntary group to take over the signal box and the high cost of relocating it was unaffordable for local railway interest groups.

“We would like to thank all who expressed support and contributed ideas for saving it.”