Sign ups open for boxing day nippy dip at Aberdeen Beach

A popular Boxing Day fundraising event will return to Aberdeen this year.

Brave north-east residents are being encouraged to take part in the Nippy Dipper, which involves volunteers plunging into the North Sea in aid of charity.

The event, organised by Aberdeen Lions Club, has been running for around 20 years.

Pete Preston, president of the club, said: “It’s open to anybody. We’ve previously had people on holiday from Australia taking part and raising funds for a charity down under.

“This year, with support from Apache, we’ve been given funding for the first time ever, which means we’re able to reduce the cost so we’re looking for a bigger uptake on the back of that.

“Traditionally it costs about £25 to enter but now we’ve reduced it to just £10.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Last year’s event saw more than 100 brave souls take a dip at Aberdeen Beach, with people lining up along the sand to witness the scene.

Pete added: “The atmosphere is fantastic, despite the freezing conditions.

“Even if you aren’t participating in it, there’s still lots of spectators lining the beach so it’s a popular event.”

Lord Provost of Aberdeen Barney Crockett has taken part in the fundraiser since he took up his post more than two years ago.

He said: “It’s a great tradition we have in the north-east and everybody loves to see people running into the freezing sea.

“I like to be at the forefront of anything that boosts the city and gives people a good laugh during the holiday period.

“It’s about as cold as you can imagine but an exhilarating experience at the same time.”

Inflatable donkeys, dinosaurs and Christmas onesies were just some of the outfits featured in last year’s dip, with funds being raised for charities including Charlie House, Clan Cancer Support and Voluntary Service Aberdeen.

Anyone interested in signing up should contact Aberdeen Lions Club via its Facebook page.