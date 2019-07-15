Sign-ups open for Aberdeen’s controversial £30 garden waste charge

Applications for Aberdeen’s controversial £30 garden waste charge have opened today.

Earlier this year, the ruling Conservative, Aberdeen Labour and independent administration announced the introduction of a new £30 fee for taking away garden waste.

Residents across the city are able to apply for the scheme online, which will see a special “tamperproof” sticker fixed to their brown bin after paying the fee.

As part of the application process, the council has explained how the sticker will work.

It is valid from September 1, 2019 until August 31, 2020.

Costs £30 regardless of when in the year it is purchased.

Will have your address on it.

Cannot be transferred to another property.

Will not be refunded if you move house.

The move was introduced in a bid to help the cash-strapped council raise money, after facing cuts to its budget of £41.2 million.

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “In adopting a similar subscription model, as other local authorities, we are able to continue to offer the collection of garden waste for an annual fee which falls below that charged in other areas.

“It’s important to stress that collections are optional and we will continue to offer advice and guidance to anyone who wishes to consider alternatives such as composting.

“Some residents may also choose to drop garden waste at our network of household waste and recycling centres, which has been taken into account in our planning.”