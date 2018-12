Brave north-east residents are being challenged to take part in this year’s Nippy Dipper event.

The event will see people take to the North Sea at Aberdeen Beach for charity.

Children’s charity Charlie House is appealing for last-minute sign-ups to take part in the initiative alongside fundraising co-ordinator Donna Deans.

All funds raised will go towards the charity, which is currently fundraising for £8 million to build a new specialist-care centre at Woodend Hospital.