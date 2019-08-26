Sign up to take part in Aberdeen Sleep Out in aid of homelessness

A charity set up to tackle homelessness in the north-east is hosting an event to raise funds.

The Aberdeen Sleep Out, which is organised by Aberdeen Cyrenians, will be held at Union Square in October.

Participants will be asked to spend the night sleeping outside, while being sponsored.

All money made will go towards continuing the charity’s work.

It will take place on October 11, and anyone attending is asked to raise a minimum of £50.

To register for the event, which costs £15, visit https://aberdeensleepout 2019.eventbrite.co.uk