Members of the public are being encouraged to sign up for the Great British Beach Clean.

The annual event, hosted by the Marine Conservation Society, will be held at seaside spots across the UK over the weekend of September 20 to 23.

There are two events organised for the north-east.

On September 21, there will be a clean-up at Aberdeen beach from 10am, and at St Cyrus Sands at 1pm.

For information, visit www.mcsuk.org/beachwatch/events/gbbc

