Sign up to join Aberdeen’s Race for Life

People across the north-east are urged to sing up for a charity race.

Cancer Research UK has launched its Race for Life 2020 and is calling on men, women and children to take part in the event on Sunday June 14 at the Beach Esplanade, Aberdeen.

Every day, 88 people are diagnosed with cancer in Scotland and the number of people being diagnosed has now reached around 32,000 people every year.

Lisa Adams, the charity’s spokeswoman in Scotland, said: “This January we’re urging mums, dads, nans, grandpas, brothers, sisters, friends and workmates to show their support by joining the Race for Life.

“It’s a perfect example of everyday people doing an extraordinary thing –uniting in a common cause to beat cancer.”

The 10K race starts at 9.30am and the 5K at 11am.

To enter, visit raceforlife.org for more details.