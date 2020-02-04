Sign up now to Celebrate Aberdeen

Registration is now open for an upcoming Aberdeen city centre parade.

Celebrate Aberdeen, which takes place each year, celebrates the contribution of charities, voluntary groups and social enterprises across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

Last year more than 4,000 people took part in the parade, representing 130 organisations.

This year, the event will take place on August 29.

Registration is now open and is free thanks to the support of the business community.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Parade organiser and Celebrate Aberdeen volunteer Katie Aldred-Dow said: “As we enter a new decade, we’d like to see this year’s parade being bigger and better than ever before.

“The first parade took place in 2011 and the main objective now is the same as it has always been – to recognise the contribution that these organisations make to all our lives.

“The scope and diversity of participants grows each year and we celebrate each and every one of them.

“We know however that there are many other organisations out there – large and small – which deserve to be recognised for what they do, and we would love to see them join us on the day.”

Registration closes on April 30. To sign up, visit celebrateaberdeen.org