Sign up for Archie Foundation’s Beards for Bairns campaign

A charity is encouraging people to ditch the razors this winter to raise money for sick children.

The ARCHIE Foundation is calling on workplaces, sports teams and families to get involved in their annual Beards for Bairns campaign, which sees men grow or style a beard from Christmas Day to Burns Night.

Women can also get in on the fun by nominating mates to take part.

If the nominee chooses to accept, their nominator is asked to donate to kickstart their fundraising. If the nominee declines, they’re asked to donate to ARCHIE as a forfeit.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Fundraising officer Emily Findlay said: “Beards for Bairns is back for 2019 and we want people across the region to get involved.

“It’s simple: grow or style a beard for one month from Christmas Day to January 25 and raise money for sick children.”

Anyone interested should visit archie.org/beardsforbairns