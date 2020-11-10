Sign up for Aberdeen Santa Run in aid of charity

Entrants are wanted for the fifth annual CHAS Aberdeen Santa Run.

The event will take place over the weekend of December 11 to December 13.

The run, organised in partnership with Aberdeen Sports Village, will be held virtually this year because of coronavirus restrictions, meaning people from all areas across Scotland can sign up to take part.

Sponsored by Drummond Finance, the festive fundraiser is open to family members of all ages and abilities.

Entries cost £15 per adult, £10 per child, and £30 per family of four. This includes a Santa hat and a special certificate of achievement, which will be posted to participants after the event.

CHAS Community Fundraiser Emma Moore said: “We are so proud to be launching our fifth annual CHAS Santa Run with Aberdeen Sports Village.

“Because of the ongoing pandemic the event can’t be held at the Sports Village this year but there are no restrictions on who can enter so all family members can get involved. It is a virtual event so people outside Aberdeen can also sign up.

“Now, more than ever, we rely on our fundraisers completing challenges such as this to help us continue our work keeping the joy alive for all the vulnerable children in our care across Scotland and their families.

“We hope to see many people signing up this year to join in the festive fun while helping to raise much-needed funds.”