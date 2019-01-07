Sign up for Aberdeen cancer charity’s Great Wall of China challenge

An Aberdeen cancer charity is asking people to take part in a once-in-a-lifetime trip.

CLAN Cancer Support is looking for adventurers to tackle the Great Wall of China later this year while raising vital funds for the charity.

The trek will take place over nine days in October.

A spokeswoman for the charity urged anyone wanting to take part to get in touch.

She said: “People will cross ancient watch towers and battlements to witness the magnificent rolling green hills as far as the eye can see.

“They will follow the Great Wall across stunning scenery and through its history and culture all while supporting CLAN.”

Dates for the charity trek in China have been set for October 4-12.

Anyone who wishes to take part or to discuss the Great Wall of China challenge has been asked to contact CLAN by e-mailing fundraising@clanhouse.org

