Sign for new Aberdeen Costa backed by planners

Plans have been approved to put up signs ahead of a new coffee shop opening at an Aberdeen retail park.

Costa Coffee submitted an application earlier this year to install two new signs at the site of the former Brantano outlet at the Beach Boulevard.

A separate application was lodged earlier this year by Standard life Assurance, which runs the retail park, to turn the former store into a coffee shop.

Planners have approved the application unconditionally, stating that the proposed signage is of an acceptable design, positioning and scale.

They also said the signs raise no concerns with regard to public safety.

The unit will be divided into two shops, with the coffee giant entering one of the stores, creating a possible 10 new jobs, according to documents.

The retail unit has been empty since the Brantano store closed its doors in January 2016, despite being marketed for retail use.