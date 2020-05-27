Sight loss charity urges council to ensure new cycle lanes don’t endanger the blind

A sight loss charity has written to Aberdeen City Council asking it to ensure that new plans to create temporary cycle lanes do not endanger blind and partially sighted people.

The local authority applied to the Scottish Government’s Spaces for People fund to ensure the city is safe as it emerges from lockdown and people return to the streets.

While welcoming the initiative, RNIB Scotland fears this could exacerbate problems it has been campaigning on if too hastily introduced.

Director James Adams said: “New cycle lanes must be created with full regard to pedestrians with sight loss or other mobility issues.

“The problem is that blind and partially sighted people might not be able to see or hear cyclists approaching, while cyclists might simply assume a pedestrian will see them coming. Mobility aids such as white canes getting caught up in bicycle wheels is a further hazard to both.

“Mr Matheson also urged councils to engage with disability organisations so plans do not compromise the ability of people who have impaired mobility to cross roads and to use pedestrian crossing facilities.”