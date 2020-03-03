Sid’s plea to trace long-lost love met with huge response from Aberdeen locals

A plea to find a long-lost lover of a Norfolk deep sea diver has garnered a massive response from helpful locals.

Sid Johnson wants to trace Lilias Morgan (maiden name Knox) to leave her money in his will.

Lilias lived in the Ferryhill area around 1973.

Following his trip to the Granite City last week, he has returned home to Norwich empty-handed.

However, after the article was published yesterday and online, there has been a huge response from readers touched by his story.

So far, there have been more than 20 emails and social media messages with potential leads sent in.

Sid is absolutely thrilled with this response and has thanked everyone for their help.

He said: “I didn’t think my story would be spread this wide and I want to say thank you to everyone who has been in touch so far.

“It is something I’ve always wanted to sort out and the time is now right to do this.

“Everyone up in Aberdeen has been so great and kind with me.”