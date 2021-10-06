Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Show Links
News / Local

Sick pensioner claims he had ‘no desire’ for dementia sufferer he sexually assaulted

By David McPhee
06/10/2021, 6:02 pm
Raymond Collie leaves Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

A predatory pensioner who sexually assaulted a dementia sufferer has claimed the attack wasn’t “motivated by desire”.

Raymond Collie, 73, touched the woman – who is in her 80s – during visits to her home and was caught when her horrified son watched footage from a CCTV camera.

The disturbing images captured Collie kneeling next to his victim and sexually groping her breast.

Collie carried out the assaults on a number of occasions between September 10 and September 15 last year.

He later told police he only touched the woman to “console” her when she had become upset.

Collie had pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting the woman at a hearing in August this year.

Raymond Collie leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

Accused’s responses to reports ‘made the blood run cold’

Collie’s solicitor, John Hardie, told the court that his client accepted touching the woman sexually – but said the pensioner had told social workers that he wasn’t motivated by any desire for her.

He described Collie’s responses in reports by social workers as “the sort that makes the blood run cold”.

Mr Hardie said: “His position is a world away from what he told us at the outset of this matter.

“However, he does accept that he touched the complainer on the breast on more than one occasion.

“What he doesn’t accept is that he had any exceptional desire for her.

“She would increasingly become distressed and he would increasingly provide help and support to her.

“But the affection he chose to show was wrong and inappropriate.

“He remains insistent that his motivation was not sexual and I don’t think anyone can persuade him away from that.”

Aberdeen Sheriff Court, Union Street, Aberdeen.

Fiscal said accused was caught red-handed by CCTV

The court heard in August that the woman’s son had become concerned when his mother told him Collie had been “coming to the house a lot”.

The son then watched back the footage – which captured a still image every minute – in order to determine how frequently Collie had been visiting.

Fiscal depute Victoria Kerr told the court at the original hearing that on one occasion, the complainer was sat in a chair in the living room with the accused kneeling down in front of her.

She said: “He could be seen to have his hand under the complainer’s clothing and touching her breast.”

The woman’s son reported what he’d seen to police and provided them with a still image of the CCTV footage.

Collie was cautioned and arrested at his home on September 16 2020.

Sheriff Kevin Duffy told sentenced Collie, of Glebe Land, Kirkton of Skene, to a community payback order with supervision for two years.

The sheriff also placed him on the sex offenders register for two years.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen, as well as the latest crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group HERE. 