Sick leave rates fall at Aberdeen care group

Absence levels at one of Aberdeen’s biggest care providers have dropped by almost a third, a new report has revealed.

Bon Accord Care’s staff absence days have dropped 5% from 8,317 in 2017-18 to 7,869 this year.

This represents an overall 31% reduction in absence levels since 2014.

The Evening Express revealed in 2017 the provider’s staff were concerned service users would suffer due to employee losses.

Bon Accord Care launched a “holistic review” that year, which led to at least 10 staff retiring and others having their pay cut.

A new annual report states that 2018-19 was a “period of consolidation” with the big operational changes from the review “in place and bedding in”.

The report said: “These new working practices and role changes transformed how we manage our activity within the company contributing greatly to greater efficiency through more improved utilisation of our staff resource.”

The care provider has also exceeded final targets by delivering a surplus of £45,000 and savings of £602,000 against a target of £600,000.

Bon Accord Care runs Rosewell House in King’s Gate, Balnagask House in Torry, Fergus House in Dyce and Clashieknowe in Bridge of Don.

It also provides home help, occupational therapy, learning and development services, and support services at Hillylands Independent Living Centre.

The Care Inspectorate has graded 79% of its services “good” or “very good”, according to the report. The annual report will be presented to Aberdeen City Council’s strategic commissioning committee when it meets on Thursday.

The committee’s chairwoman and council co-leader Jenny Laing said: “When you look at the report, it is quite clear that they have invested in their staff – and that investment has paid dividends.

“You can tell by the low and decreasing staff absence rates and the quality of reports compiled by inspectors that staff take pride in working for Bon Accord Care.”

Ms Laing said she attended the care provider’s awards last week.

“It was clear that they encourage staff to undergo training and to gain qualifications that enhance their roles and that staff respond to that empowering well.”

Bon Accord Care was contacted for comment.