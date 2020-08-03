Aberdeen bar increases safety measures following spike in coronavirus cases

Customers visiting an Aberdeen bar will now be required to wear a face covering after a cluster of positive cases were linked to another city venue.

From today, Siberia Bar and Hotel, located on Belmont Street, is requesting guests to abide by its new rule when entering and moving around the pub.

If someone does not have a mask, the staff will provide them with a complimentary one.

People exempt from wearing one must make the team aware on entry.

In a statement on its website, bosses said: “Covid-19 never went away and the news we are seeing currently transpiring from around Aberdeen is clear evidence of that.

“As a business, since reopening – we have always aimed to go above and beyond the guidelines laid out by the Scottish Government.”

The statement added: “We are doing our utmost to make sure that we operate in the safest possible fashion but we all have a part to play in this.

“Our number one priority is keeping everyone as safe as we possibly can, and we hope you all will continue to support us in doing that.

“When entering or moving around the inside of the building, we would encourage all customers, who can, to wear a face covering.”

It comes after NHS Grampian and environmental health staff at Aberdeen City Council launched an investigation into the incident at the Hawthorn Bar, on Holburn Street.

On July 26, customers who visited the establishment tested positive for the virus.

The Hawthorn Bar has been allowed to reopen, after a deep clean and “defogging”, and there has been no indication of any deficiency in its practices to date.