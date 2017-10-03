New Arnold Clark showroom planned for Aberdeen Lidl site on track after approval

A new car dealership has been given the green light.

A change of use request from Arnold Clark Volvo to open a showroom and a service workshop at the Lidl site on Wellington Road, in Torry, has been agreed by the city council.

The car dealer had a service centre on nearby Girdleness Road, but it closed after a major fire in December 2015.

Planning consent was given despite two formal objections, which claimed there could be road safety issues.

One objector, Annie Munro, of Girdleness Road, said: “Wellington Road is the most congested road in Aberdeen. We do not need another car dealership.

“Schoolchildren use this road to walk to school. Torry is surrounded by industrial sites on every side.

“We have the poorest air quality from both land and sea, from the sewage, aeroplane engine testing; the harbour expansion, fishmeal, polluted burn and wetlands.

“We are a small community that seems to have to put up with all the rubbish.”

However, the council was satisfied 105 parking spaces on the site would be sufficient and officers had no road safety concerns.

In a report, council planning officer Gavin Clark said: “The proposal has been assessed, and amended since its original to take account of concerns from officers in the roads development management team in relation to parking and internal layouts

“The amended plans were considered to be acceptable and subsequently there were no concerns with the amended layout or in terms of road safety.”

Lidl is looking to move to the Peter Vardy Land Rover site on nearby Greenwell Road, East Tullos.

The council is considering a planning application from Lidl to change the use of the land and build a store there.

A Lidl spokesman said: “Lidl is looking to upgrade and relocate its store on Wellington Road to a new site on the corner of Wellington Road and Greenwell Road.

“The proposed replacement store would be one of the first of Lidl’s new specification stores in the UK.”