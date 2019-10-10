Show puts talents of north-east council staff in spotlight

A salsa dancer, steel drum band and musical group will be just some of the acts showcased at a rip-roaring talent contest later this month – and you can join the fun.

Aberdeenshire Council is hosting the show which puts the spotlight on talented staff.

The event will also feature a comedian, euphonium player and a musician who will perform 12 songs in four minutes.

In all, 12 thrilling acts are set to be in the spotlight at the event – along with a special appearance from Darth Vader – with all proceeds going to STV’s Children’s Appeal.

Chris Harvey from STV will be hosting the show, called Aberdeenshire’s Got Talent.

Celebrity judges, including Lisa Lollipop and Martyn Smith from Original 106, will be among those faced with the tricky task of choosing the winner.

Organisers of the fundraiser, which takes place at Aberdeen Arts Centre at 7.30pm next Friday, said the main aims of the show are to boost charity funds, bring council staff together and also provide family entertainment to a wider audience.

Andrew Stewart, a council worker who is part of a team staging the extravaganza, told the Evening Express: “We’re absolutely thrilled that 12 acts from within the council have agreed to take part – particularly as they are from all across Aberdeenshire and have different roles within the council. Ticket sales have been good from friends and family of performers, but now we want to shout from the rooftops about this spectacular show so people can come and join in the fun.”

He added: “When the audience arrives, they will be greeted by Darth Vader and a squad of Stormtroopers, and there will be some special performances on the night besides these wonderful performers.

“We have something for everyone, from the classical to the traditional and the experimental.

“This is the most varied night of entertainment you will find in the north-east year – and all for just £6.50 per ticket.

“From the council’s perspective, it’s nice to do something fun that allows the staff to socialise.”

Visit tinyurl.com/aberdeenshiretalent to buy tickets.