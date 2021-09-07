Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Should Park Bridge remain closed to vehicles indefinitely?

By Philippa Gerrard
07/09/2021, 11:45 am
Park Bridge at Drumoak has been closed for more than two years.
More than 1,200 people have signed a petition to reopen an Aberdeenshire bridge – but not everyone in the community wants heavy traffic to return to the area.

Park Bridge which crosses the River Dee and links the communities of Drumoak and Durris has been closed to all vehicles since February 2019 after a routine inspection found serious defects.

Drivers have been faced with an eight-mile diversion ever since and the situation has become increasingly tense in recent weeks, being labelled “intolerable” by MP Andrew Bowie. 

But not everyone wants the bridge to reopen to cars, and there is an alternative view that the bridge may benefit the community more by being shut.

Park Bridge in Drumoak.

The bridge was not fit for purpose

“I used to use the bridge all the time and, like everyone, was very disappointed when it was closed down,” said Drumoak resident Carean Clarke, 61.

“But I’ve adapted over time without it and now I can’t think of a single real reason to see it reopened to cars.”

She explains that the narrow bridge and the roads on either side of it were not built for the volume of traffic which used it.

“It had turned into a rat run,” she said. “No one adhered to the speed limit plus there is an almost blind bend which caused a lot of accidents and near misses.”

The Aberdeen bypass opened the same month that Park Bridge shut, and Carean says it is a much safer, and in some cases quicker, route: “Yes it adds on a couple of miles, but it’s hardly an onerous journey.”

The bridge is narrow and there are concerns that it wasn’t coping with the volume of traffic which used it.

A new sense of community

Without hundreds of cars whizzing over it, the newly silent bridge became an unexpected community focal point.

Carean and her husband began walking their four dogs over it nearly every day, using the route to get to Glebe Park and down to the river.

“We would never have dreamed of walking there before it was closed,” she said.

“And during lockdown more and more people discovered it. Now lots of families, dog walkers, cyclists and horse riders all use the bridge and it’s got a really nice community feel.”

The historically A-listed structure dates back to 1854, and prior to its closure it was commonly used by residents on either side of the river to travel for shopping, visiting the post office – which closed in December – and seeing friends.

More connected than ever

Meanwhile, the Park Bridge Action Group (PBAG), made up of concerned locals, has been campaigning for Aberdeenshire Council to reinstate the crossing.

Alexander Burnett MSP and Andrew Bowie MP recently met with campaigners from the Park Bridge Action Group to call for the bridge to be reopened. Pictured are: Cllr Wendy Agnew, William Foster, Alan Holmes and Anne Shearer. Front Row: Alex Burnett MSP and Andrew Bowie MP.

Despite a petition with more than 1,200 signatures, no progress has been made so far and Aberdeenshire West MSP Alexander Burnett has spoken of the “awful situation many communities like this find themselves in, split in half by crumbling infrastructure.”

Carean says that she and many other residents understand where this train of thought is coming from, but questions if the two communities really are so separated.

“Both sides of the bridge have more than adequate roads,” she said. “If we didn’t have the bypass it would be a lot more inconvenient.

“Now we are also walking over and lots of cyclists and families are using the bridge…perhaps we are even more connected than before.”

According to Carean, Aberdeenshire council has an obligation to repair the bridge regardless of who is using it, and she supports the campaign to get the defects fixed.

“But to say the situation is ‘intolerable’ is blooming ridiculous. There are many people in this community who value the quiet, open space and want the bridge to remain closed to cars.”

