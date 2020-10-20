Shots fired at windows of 10 north-east properties in spate of random attacks

Windows at 10 north-east properties have been damaged in the last week in a spate of drive-by shootings.

Police are appealing for information after homes and commercial premises across the Buchan and Formartine areas were shot at by a pellet gun or similar projective device.

The incidents occurred between last Thursday and yesterday, with officers believing the properties have been randomly targeted.

Residents in Ellon, Oldmeldrum, Hatton, Boddam and Cruden Bay have all reported damage to their windows.

It is thought those responsible are driving past and shooting at them from a vehicle.

Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and trace those involved.

Sergeant Richard Barnwell from the Formartine Community Policing Team said: “This kind of behaviour is completely unacceptable and will be robustly investigated.

“The properties appear to have been randomly targeted and those responsible have shown complete disregard for the impact this could have on the occupants within.

“We are appealing for members of the public who were in or travelling through the mentioned areas between last Thursday and Monday and saw anything suspicious, to come forward.

“It is likely that the suspects have been using a vehicle to drive around the area and shoot projectiles at windows of these properties, situated on the main roads.

“If you witnessed anything of this nature, or have dash-cam footage which could assist our inquiries, please get in touch.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland through 101, quoting reference number CF0235751020. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where details can be provided anonymously.”