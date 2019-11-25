Shortlist announced for Sports Personality of the Year 2019

Six of the UK’s top sporting stars will visit Aberdeen next month to battle it out for the title of Sports Personality of the Year.

The shortlist of contenders for the event, which is being held at P&J Live, was announced across a range of BBC platforms earlier today.

Athletes Dina Asher-Smith and Katarina Johnson-Thompson, Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton and rugby star Alun Wyn Jones are among those hoping to be crowned the winner on December 15.

They are joined by England cricketer Ben Stokes and footballer Raheem Sterling.

Last year Tour de France champion Geraint Thomas took home the trophy, ahead of Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton and Tottenham Hotspur and England football player Harry Kane.

In addition to the main award, the other awards up for grabs on the night are World Sport Star of the Year, Greatest Sporting Moment of the Year, Team of the Year, Coach of the Year, Lifetime Achievement Award, Helen Rollason Award, Get Inspired Unsung Hero Award and Young Sports Personality of the Year.

The judging panel for this year’s BBC Sports Personality of the Year was an all-star line-up and included former Wales rugby captain Gareth Thomas, Cricket World Cup winner Ebony Rainford-Brent, tennis coach Judy Murray and Olympians Denise Lewis and James Cracknell.

They sat alongside Penny Briscoe (Director of Sport BPA) as well as Women’s Sport Editor Anna Kessel (Daily Telegraph), Sports Editor Michael Potts (Radio Times) and Editor-in-chief Alex Kay-Jelski (The Athletic).

Representing the BBC were Director of Sport Barbara Slater, Head of TV Sport Philip Bernie and Sports Personality Executive Editor Carl Doran.

For voting criteria on all the awards, further information and updates please visit bbc.co.uk/sportspersonality