Rail passengers heading to Edinburgh and Glasgow from Aberdeen have faced disruption this morning.

Two services have been effectively cancelled due to a shortage of train crew.

The 5.49am train to Edinburgh was terminated at Dundee and the 6.38am service to Glasgow was started in Dundee, missing out Aberdeen, Stonehaven and Montrose.

Meanwhile the 6.13am service from the Granite City to Inverness was cancelled due to a fault.

