Short story competition launched in Aberdeen community

An Aberdeen writers’ group has launched a community competition to find the best short story.

The Woodside Writers group have set a challenge to the community to see who can come up with the best tale.

The story must be original and not have been published, and must have some link to Woodside, either through the writer, characters or setting.

Entries should be between 1,000 and 5,000 words long, and the winner will be selected by a panel of judges.

There will be two categories: the first is for anyone over 16 with a prize of £100 and the second is for under-16s and has a prize of £50.

The group said: “We are sure there are lots of people out there who have fun making up stories or would enjoy writing but haven’t tried it for a long time.

“Maybe you know a good storyteller who should be encouraged to write their stories down.

“It may be written in Doric, the Queen’s English or any other style. It can be a work of fiction fantasy, a memory, a real-life story or any mixture you wish.”

Entries should be emailed to mark.fersands@gmail.com by July 14. Entries should have the writer’s name, address and contact details, as well as their date of birth.