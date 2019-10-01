Short film about Aberdeen bar The Grill wins award in Los Angeles

A short film telling the story of a sex discrimination protest at a popular Aberdeen pub has won an award in Los Angeles.

No Ladies Please is a 12-minute production featuring local actors depicting the incident at The Grill on Union Street in April 1973.

It had its world premiere to a sell-out audience at the Belmont Cinema in Aberdeen last night.

The production won an award of merit from the US Best Shorts Film Festival in Los Angeles.

The idea for the film was developed by Dr Fiona-Jane Brown, project co-ordinator at Aberdeen University’s Elphinstone Institute, who discovered the story when she was researching the history of The Grill in 2016.

Dr Brown described the award as a “massive boost” for a new film starring local actors mainly speaking in Scots.