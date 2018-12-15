North-east shops announce charity support

Scotmid Co-operative stores across the north-east have announced that the Scottish SPCA will be their charity of the year.

Local stores have teamed up with the SSPCA Rescue and Rehoming Centre in Drumoak with the aim of raising £300,000.

The partnership between the stores and the centre will see the wider community support the stores’ “pet of the month”.

Elaine Thomson, Scotmid Tillybrake Road Banchory store manager, said: “We hope our ‘pet of the month’ activity will encourage customers to help rehome animals as well as raise vital funds to educate the next generation of animal lovers through its schools’ education programme.”

The centre takes in about 73 animals every month who are looking for a homes.

SSPCA Aberdeen centre manager Graeme Innes said: “Our centre has lots of animals looking for their forever homes and we’re grateful for the opportunity to highlight these locally.”