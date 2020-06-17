Shops, eateries and hotels across north-east ready to reopen doors

Shops and eateries are starting to reopen their doors as the country eases its way out of lockdown.

Bringing in strict measures for hygiene and social distancing, some retail chains and eateries have welcomed customers back to their outlets.

While hotels are preparing to open next month.

Among those reopening was bakery JG Ross, which saw its Torry and St Machar branches open for takeaway yesterday.

The branches will be open from Monday to Friday 7am until 2.30pm.

Moira Bruce, manager of the Torry branch told of her joy at seeing familiar faces again since they were last open on March 24, and said trade had been steady for most of the day.

She said: “It was quite quiet in the morning, but around nine o’clock it started picking up.

“There was one customer who said he’d been phoning head office every week to see when we’re coming back, because he’s missed our sandwiches.

“We’re wearing masks for protection, we’ve got plastic screens up in front of the tills, there’s only two people allowed in the shop at a time, and we’ve got two metre distancing in the shop.

“There’s been a few times we’ve had to say to somebody there’s only two allowed in the shop, but they just go out and wait, and it’s fine.

“It’s good to see all my customers again. Some new, but we’ve got a lot of old customers back.”

Meanwhile, homeware retailer Sterling Furniture reopened several of its stores across Scotland on Monday, incuding the city’s Bridge of Don outlet.

The store requires all customers to use sanitiser as they enter the shop, and social distancing markers have been put in place.

For David McBean, general manager at the store the reopening had added significance after he had been off work for several months while battling cancer.

He said: “I’ve been off work for six months, because I went through cancer last year and had a big operation at the start of the year. I was ready to come back, I was taking baby steps towards coming back into the company, and this all happened.

“I had the bad one, in the oesophagus, seemingly when they find it it’s always too late. But I managed to beat the odds, and I’m here now.

“We sell homeware, and homeware is one of the ones that could be reopened a little earlier. So we applied to the government saying, if we sell homewares are we allowed to open? And they came back saying the 15th.

“We’ve got someone on the door at all times, we’re inviting people to sanitise coming in – we’re actually not allowing people in if they don’t.

“We got the place completely deep cleaned and sanitised before opening, and the staff came in after that was done, so they were sanitising as they came through the door.

“We’ve marked out the two metres around the whole of the store, this is an 80,000 square foot branch, so it’s a big place and it takes an awful lot of people to make it look busy in here. We can have 266 people in here at a time, and it’s still well within the social distancing amount that we’re allowed.

“I’ve been doing the door myself three days in the week, and I’ve been talking to everyone coming in, they were all very delighted that we’re reopened, and they were quite happy with the measures we’ve put into place as well.”

Meanwhile, Kitchens International, which has a base in Bridge of Don has also restarted its operations with a ‘soft’ reopening, and is using an appointments system.

Paul O’Brien, brands director for the firm said: “From a showroom perspective, we soft-opened the storeroom on Monday. Our business splits across the construction industry as well as the domestic kitchen market. From an operational perspective, we’ve been back just over a week, just checking sites that fall into a hybrid of construction and retail – big extensions or big refurbishments.

“The studio’s been completely cleaned down, we’ve got floor markings measuring social distancing. We are by appointment only, but in the rare chance that someone does come to the door there’s a hand sanitiser, and we provide masks and gloves for our clients. Post- and pre-appointments we’ve got a clean-down operation in place.

“We were pretty pro-active in the weeks leading up to re-opening, in that we set up a new online design portal to see if people were more comfortable to do the initial tentative enquiries online – and they were. So we’re back to a very busy period.”

He added: “We’re back and busy, we’ve now got about a dozen enquiries to work with where we can now see people face to face.”

Meanwhile, a popular ice cream parlour will reopen next month. Mackie’s 19.2 will open its doors on July 1 for takeaway and deliveries.

The outlet is set to be the first establishment to reopen in the Marischal Square development.

A takeaway only system will be operated at the premises, and their delivery service will be done in association with Deliveroo.

Mackies 19.2 will open with a brand new menu offering new ice cream sundaes, crepes and waffles along with a take home tub option.

There will be new ice cream flavours to try, this will be a mix and match of scoops from the parlour’s range of ice creams, several of which are unique to the shop.

There will be no tables and chairs in the store and the number of customers within the premises will be limited.

Physical distancing will be further aided by a new one way system which will make use of the two separate doorways which will be designated as the entrance and exit.

The parlour will be open from 2pm until 9pm seven days a week and this means that four of the team of staff will be able to return to work, including the two full-time managers and two part-time members of staff.

Parlour Manager, Yvette Harrison helped open the parlour in 2017 and is now delighted to be reopening.

She said: “It is very exciting, I’m really looking forward to being open again. It’s difficult to know how it will work out – but we hope people will enjoy being able to come and get an ice cream treat again over the summer.

“We have missed our customers, many of whom regularly come and visit us in the parlour. We are looking forward to welcoming them back to 19.2 parlour.

“We will adapt to whatever the best advice is to operate safely in these times, and I’ve done quite a bit of work planning out the best way to serve and have an efficient flow of customers through the parlour.

“We will install screens and use visors when serving customers, which will certainly seem strange to begin with, but we’re doing our best for the safety of our staff team as well as our customers.”

Hotels are also preparing for reopening in the new normal, with many in the hospitality sector preparing to open again from July 15 in line with the Scottish Government roadmap out of lockdown.

Among those is the Banchory Lodge Hotel, which closed on March 23, and it is getting ready for the start of its outdoor dining service on the patio and terrace this weekend.

Carol Fowler, director of Banchory Lodge said: “We’ve been overwhelmed with the support for our Alfresco Dining offering. Within 12 hours of launch, we had over 300 people booked and are almost sold out for our first weekend.

“We’re buzzing to be offering something different for The Lodge and it gives the team some positivity and a real focus after weeks of being closed. We can’t thank our staff or the public enough for their support. It’s meant everything to us and we look forward to hopefully being able to open the hotel properly on July 15th.”

They have reduced numbers to comply with social distancing and are putting tables and chairs in places they wouldn’t normally, and there’s also an awning on the lawn.

​And Douneside House in Tarland is also preparing to open next month.

Director Gillian Currie said: “We’re delighted that from mid-July we hope to re-open our Douneside holiday cottages and apartments. We have new check-in procedures in place and our award winning Chefs are preparing meals which will be ordered and delivered in a contactless way direct to each holiday cottage.

“Guests can enjoy a slightly different Douneside dining experience indoors in their cottage or they can also dine in a private outdoor dining area. We have an outdoor terrace bar, with socially distanced tables and drinks service, with wonderful views of our infinity lawn. There will be additional housekeeping routines in between guest stays so guests can have complete confidence during their stay”.