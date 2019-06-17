Shopping centre’s bid to teach Aberdeen kids vital first aid

Children in the north-east will be taught potentially life-saving first aid skills when they visit an Aberdeen shopping centre this summer.

The Trinity Centre launched its Summer Event with a first-aid themed flash mob after it announced it would run classes for children between the ages of three and 12.

The centre will run 12 sessions over the summer holidays, run by Dinky Doctors.

Around 240 children will be taught vital skills in a fun and interactive way.

Trinity Centre bosses have also agreed to cover the costs of the sessions, making them free for youngsters to attend. Dinky Doctors will donate the costs to two charities – Me Too and VSA.

Trinity Centre general manager Linda Stewart said: “We are really excited to be bringing this event to The Trinity Centre this summer.

“We wanted to create a series of fun activities for the kids during the holidays but also wanted to give them a fantastic skill which could help save someone’s life.”

Dinky Doctors owner Cheryl Jones said the classes would teach children skills such as CPR, how to dial 999 and how to use a defibrillator.

She added: “Our shows are fun and interactive with characters which we believe makes learning a life skill easier, more memorable and engaging.”

To book a place at one of the classes visit: www.trinitycentre.co.uk