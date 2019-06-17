‘Shoppie’ a hit at north-east care hub

Residents of a north-east care home have a very high level of satisfaction at the quality of care, inspectors said.

Monitors from the Care Inspectorate watchdog visited Praesmohr House in Aboyne on May 17 and have now published their report.

The home can look after up to 32 older people and inspectors rated it “very good” for supporting people’s wellbeing – the second best of six ratings – and “good” for leadership, staffing, planning care and the setting – the third best.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

“Residents and families had very high levels of satisfaction with the quality of care provided at Praesmohr,” said the report.

“People told us residents and families really enjoyed the ‘shoppie’ that had been introduced, stocking items chosen by residents.

“This helped residents enjoy the experience of shopping for things, such as toiletries and sweets.”