Shoppers queue outside Aberdeen retailers as stores reopen for first time since March

Shoppers are queuing in Aberdeen city centre as retailers reopen their doors for first time since the country was placed into lockdown.

Dozens of people were seen outside Primark on Union Street this morning with the queue stretching from the store to the Bridge Street junction.

Around a third of those queuing were wearing masks, with most staying 2m apart.

Smaller queues were also seen outside Next, Hobbycraft and Clarks at Union Square.

Today is the first day non-essential retailers have been allowed to open their doors since March.

The new rules, announced by the Scottish Government last week, allow shops with street access to reopen today.

Stores inside shopping centres are still closed.

Shoppers are being encouraged to maintain social distancing, follow instructions inside and outside shops, follow hygiene measures and be respectful to staff.

Aberdeen City Council’s Trading Standards team are also urging people to maintain social distancing at all times.