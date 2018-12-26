Video: Shoppers out early to grab Boxing Day bargains in Aberdeen

Scores of bargain hunters were up early today as the Boxing Day sales kicked off.

Shoppers started queuing before 5am at Next in Aberdeen’s Berryden, with the line getting busier as the 6am opening time approached.

The clothing firm had put barriers outside the store in anticipation of early bargain hunters, with staff arriving at the store just after 5am in preparation for the queues.

Megan Gibson from Aberdeen was at the front of the queue looking to get into the store.

The 27-year-old cleaner was among the 50-strong shoppers who braved the early morning at Berryden, with the queue reaching nearby Argos before opening time.

However, at 5am Megan was one of only three people in line at the store.

She said: “I was probably up at around 4am and got here not long before 5am. I’m just here for the sales, I’ve probably done it the last couple of years at the same store.

“I’m just looking for baby clothes as they do normally come down in price.”

Sarah Young, who was also in the queue, said it was the quietest she had seen it in previous years.

The 35-year-old told the Evening Express: “I’ve done this the last six years. It isn’t that cold this morning, it’s quite mild. It is probably the quietest I’ve seen it since I’ve been coming down.”

In preparation for the shop opening, staff handed out clear plastic bags to shoppers before they entered the store.

Thousands of bargain hunters were expected to descend on the city centre shops today to pick up cheaper items in the sale.