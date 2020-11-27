Shoppers hit Aberdeen for Black Friday despite economic challenges

Aberdeen retailers have been busy with shoppers keen to bag a bargain in the Black Friday sales.

The biggest shopping event of the year saw queues outside retailers including Debenhams, Toytown and Flying Tiger.

Adrian Watson, chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired, said the city was “buzzing” during the day.

He added: “The feedback from retailers has been very positive with a noticeable increase in footfall.

“The shopping centres are very busy and the cafes and restaurants are buzzing.

“You can see people are adhering to the Covid-19 guidelines and we hope now to see this positivity continue right through the festive season.

“The Aberdeen Gift Card has now gone live and can be purchased at the Bon Accord Centre information desk, which is a great way to support the city’s economy and its jobs.

“We also have the Christmas Market open in the Bon Accord Centre and this has added to the positive festive feel.”

© Chris Sumner/DCT Media

Craig Stevenson, Bon Accord Centre manager, added: “It has been a tough year for many of us in the retail industry following the Covid-19 pandemic, but we are certainly getting into the festive spirit at Bon Accord.

“Visitor numbers have gradually increased over the period and the opening of Aberdeen’s Christmas market proved to be a success.

“We have worked hard to lift spirits and bring the Christmas magic this year, delivering a sold-out Santa’s Workshop and bringing back our much-loved Christmas decorations.

“Above all, we want to make sure that this is a safe and enjoyable experience for all of our customers, and we have a range of measures in place including a one-way system, hand sanitiser and touchpoint cleaning amongst others.”

Clare Terris, of Newburgh-based Blue Wasp Creative, is selling her studio-printed gifts and homewares at the indoor market.

She said: “Everyone has been saying how good it is to have some festive atmosphere.

“This year I think people are making an effort to shop local and support small businesses which are really appreciated.”

Kenny Bruce, operations manager at the Trinity Centre, added: “The trade has been good and there has been an increase in footfall week-on-week leading up to Black Friday.

“Black Friday is traditionally very busy so it probably isn’t as busy this year, but it’s great to see the numbers coming back and the shoppers gain confidence.

“We’ve had queues at Debenhams, Toytown and Flying Tiger and we are managing numbers in the stores.”