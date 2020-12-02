Shoppers flock to Debenhams before closure hits

Aberdeen city centre was busy with shoppers buying Christmas gifts today as many flocked to Debenhams to snap up any deals on offer amid the threat of imminent closure.

It is feared the store will disappear in the new year unless a buyer can be found at the 11th hour.

A prospective purchase by JD Sports collapsed this week after the Arcadia Group – which provides many of the concessions within Debenhams – plunged into administration.

Christina Dow was among those rushing through Aberdeen city centre made time for a visit to the Trinity Centre store in search of bargains.

She said: “It is really sad that it’s closing. Such a shame.

“Debenhams sells a lot of things that other places don’t have.”

“It’s like when British Home Stores all over again. I really liked shopping in there too.

Another shopper, Jean McGregor, said Debenhams would be a huge loss to the high street.

“It’s terrible. It really will be a loss because there’s hardly any of the big shops left.

“People in Aberdeen will miss it. It is sad to see it go – a lot of different things are sold there.”

Aberdeen Inspired chief executive Adrian Watson said it was sad to see another shop close.

“Debenhams has been an institution for this city and there is also the human element as well with job losses,” he said.

“It just isn’t the news you want to hear. We are going through a difficult transition on the high-street and that is something Aberdeen isn’t immune to.

“It is sad to see these casualties. We have to urge people to show their loyalty to the city centre because ultimately it is north-east jobs we are supporting.”