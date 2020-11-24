Shop staff threatened with blade during attempted robbery in Moray town

Police in Moray are appealing for witnesses after a Spar staff member was threatened with a blade by a man who later escaped.

The attempted robbery took place at around 4.45pm yesterday, at the store on St Paul Street in Buckie.

A man wearing a dark hoodie and grey trousers came into the shop and demanded money, presenting a blade at one of the members of staff.

He left empty-handed, and ran off in the direction of Barfield Road. Nobody was hurt during the incident.

Police are now working to identify the man, who is described as being between 5ft 6in and 5ft 10in tall and aged between 25 and 40 years old.

Elgin CID’s Detective Sergeant Robbie Williams said: “Fortunately no one was injured, but it was an upsetting incident for the staff member involved.

“We are carrying out extensive enquiries in the area, including careful study of the available CCTV footage.

“I would urge anyone who was in the area around the time or who has any other information which could help our investigation to come forward.

“Anyone who may have dashcam or private CCTV footage is asked to review it and pass on anything notable to us.

“If you can help then please call 101, quoting incident 2180 of 23 November, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”