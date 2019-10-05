Shop signs in with bid for new Aberdeen city centre stationery store

Plans have been lodged to turn a former make-up store into a stationery outlet.

A building warrant to fit out the former Kiko Health and Beauty shop in Union Square has been submitted to the local authority.

The warrant, which was submitted by agent MacKinnon & Co last week, was made on behalf of stationery firm Typo.

The Australian-based company currently has stores in Newcastle, Manchester, Sheffield and Derby. The work is valued to be at around £100,000.

Kiko shut its doors for the final time last week after it was announced at the start of last month the store would be closing.

Staff said high rental costs at the shopping centre were part of the reason it, and designer Michael Kors, left the mall, with employees “devastated” by the decision.

However, the company shut a number of stores across the UK.

No decision has yet been made by Aberdeen City Council on Typo’s application.

Once approved, work can begin on refurbishing the shop.

The store features a range of merchandise, including water bottles, office supplies, technology accessories, gifts, bags and more.

No details are yet known for when Typo would potentially open.

A range of different outlets have opened lately, including popular denim brand Levi’s and Riksha, an Indian street food restaurant.

If approved, Typo would be the second stationery shop in Union Square, with Paperchase also occupying a unit on the ground floor of the shopping centre.