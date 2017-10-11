Aberdeen shoe shop set to close after nearly 30 years

An Aberdeen shoe shop is to close at the end of the year after almost three decades of trading.

Dyce Heel Bar opened in its current form, inside Asda at Dyce Shopping Centre, in 1988.

But due to family illness, the owners have decided to downsize and focus all of their efforts on their second location at Aberdeen Market in the city centre.

Colin Cameron, one of the partners of the family business, runs the Dyce branch.

He said: “A lot of people have been coming in and saying how sad it is that we’re stopping.

“I work here and my brother Brian runs the market shop while our dad, who was semi-retired, filled in for us on days off.

“Recently he has been diagnosed with a terminal illness and with our lease up soon we’ve decided to call it quits.”

The shop’s lease expires in January and, while a closing date is yet to be decided, the Camerons are expecting to wind up the shop before Christmas.

Mr Cameron added: “Some people say they don’t like going into the centre of town and it’s handier for parking in Dyce, but I’d like to think that they’ll follow us down there.”