‘Shocking’ rise in self-harm incidents at north-east prison

The number of self-harm incidents at a north-east super-prison has skyrocketed, prompting calls for action amid a “state of emergency” in Scottish jails.

Figures uncovered by the Evening Express from the Scottish Prison Service (SPS) show there were 175 self-harm incidents at HMP Grampian last year – and there have been at least 231 so far in 2019.

The SPS said the rise was due to staff becoming more stringent when recording incidents and a rise in the prison population in the last 12 months.

Liam McArthur MSP has researched the topic in his role as Scottish Lib Dem justice spokesman.

He told the Evening Express: “I am shocked HMP Grampian has seen more self-harm incidents in the first half of this year than in the whole of 2018. That pattern is replicated across Scotland.

“Skyrocketing self-harm levels are yet more evidence that Scotland’s prisons are not safe places to be at the moment. Overworked prison staff are being overwhelmed in the face of a soaring prison population.

“Staff, prisoners and the communities they return to have every right to demand better.

“We need more mental health professionals deployed in our prisons now. These were promised by the SNP years ago.

“This will help save lives. These figures are a cry for help.

“The SNP Government need to wake up to the state of emergency in our prisons.”

The figures show there were two attempted suicides and three incidents where prisoners suffered self-inflicted burns at the prison in 2018. There were no such incidents in the first half of 2019.

There were six overdose injuries in 2018 and four in the first half of this year. At Scotland’s 15 prisons, there were a total of 762 self-harm incidents in 2018 and 1,069 in the first half of 2019.

There were 31 attempted suicides in 2018 and 77 in the first half of 2019. It is understood Holyrood has asked for help from organisations including Samaritans, Breathing Space and Families Outside in a bid to reduce self-harm incidents in prisons.

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “We recognise people entering the criminal justice system often have complex needs. This is why in recent years the SPS have improved reporting procedures for prison staff and raised awareness about the risks of self-harm, ensuring that cases are properly recorded and appropriate care and support provided.

“A multi-expert national suicide prevention management group has been established by SPS which is currently overseeing the development of a self-harm policy.”

He added: “SPS takes the mental health of all those in its care very seriously, and is working closely with NHS staff responsible for mental healthcare provision across the prison estate.

“The Scottish Government’s 10-year mental health strategy will enable an increase in mental health support in our prisons.

“This strategy is supported by investment rising to £35 million by 2021-22.”

An SPS spokesman said: “In 2017, there was a quality assurance process and our staff have since becoming more stringent when recording incidents, making the recording system more robust.

“There has also been a rise of the Scottish prison population of around 600 to 700 people since this time last year and those two factors combined may have skewed the figures.”