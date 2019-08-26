Shock as squirrel darts into north-east shop

An unlikely shopper was caught squirrelling about in a north-east shop.

The squirrel dashed into family-run business Strachan’s in Inverurie then clambered over items on the shelves.

Store manager Jack Strachan said he was shocked to see the red rodent pop into the West High Street shop at 8am yesterday.

He called in the help of volunteers from the Inverurie Environmental Improvement (IEI) group who were standing outside watering plants.

Someone was in early this morning to get their copy of the Scottish Wildlife magazine! 🐿 Posted by Strachans Inverurie on Sunday, 25 August 2019

Fiona Hepburn from IEI managed to grab a quick picture of the rare town centre sighting as her colleague Ian Mitchell assisted the creature out of the store.

Mr Strachan said: “We were setting out the Sunday papers for our paper boys and girls.

“It went running through the shop into our gift department and started climbing over our jewellery and handbags. Thankfully it didn’t find the ice-cream counter.

“It was pretty cool, it’s not often you see red squirrels in Inverurie town centre, let alone in our shop.”

